With breeze and ease, James Cichocki brings 'Bright Colors' to life at BUA

Think of the funniest gay man you know. It has to be a gay man for this exercise. He can be any age or live any kind of way. But he has to be naturally, easily, effortlessly hilarious. He can tell a story with divergent anecdotes, he can land a structured punch line, he can buoy pain with charming, reassuring wit. He uses his humor to make laughs, but also to prove points. His jokes are smarter than they first seem.

That gay man, I’m telling you right now, knows pain. All comedians do, of course; their humor is a shield, a survival technique. But a gay man’s — queer person’s — humor is particularly versatile. Just as useful as entertainment, it can also come armed with enough politicized backstory to evoke the history of queer struggle in one witty barb. It carries that much weight. It is extraordinary, like a firework.

Meet Gerry, star of Drew Droege’s “Bright Colors and Bold Patterns,” a hilarious comedy that kicks off Buffalo United Artists’ new season.

Gerry has just arrived at a Palm Springs resort for the wedding weekend of friends Josh and Brennan. Guests — some of whom are Gerry’s exes, some of whom are the grooms’ exes — are catching up on their lush lives poolside, gossiping and whispering their feelings on the nuptials. Gerry’s gripe, and it’s a good one, is that the invitation asked that “bright colors and bold patterns” not be worn, likely at the request of a groom’s conservative family. Which is to say: Don’t be too gay at this gay wedding.

This is an indictment, not a fashion note. It’s saying “welcome” but “not as you are.” Gerry, being the kind of man described above, is ready to launch his searing, sinful, uproarious attack.

At the heart of this one-man piece, James Cichocki conveys Gerry's wealth of complexities with grace and flair. Cichocki is simply marvelous in the role. He gives so much air to Droege’s breathless script, and pairs well with director Carly Weiser’s reserved staging. There’s nothing unnecessary or gimmicky here. Just a razor-sharp performance with fine pacing and careful tempo — a breezy 75 minutes.

Most incredible, I think, is how Cichocki manages to converse so easily with characters we can’t see, like listening to your effervescent mother on a juicy phone call.

The kernel of Gerry’s pain that Cichocki and Weiser get so right is not that it’s difficult to be gay, but that looking for love is hard. It’s humiliating. It’s exhausting. It's made complicated by a complicated community and the exterior expectations the world's institutions place on us. But this is a universal concept; we all stumble to love the same silly ways.

If there is a weakness in Droege’s script, it’s that its culturally intelligent humor goes harder than the few dramatic turns to which Gerry inevitably succumbs. His revelations about age and politics are so predictable that when we finally get to them, they’re cliché.

Comedic devices can vary by culture. In this case, queeny, swishy (white) gay male humor is often hilarious and sad in the same breath – a thrilling formula for short encounters, but harder to balance over an entire play. Or, perhaps, it's unsuccessfully balanced here.

We immediately see that Gerry’s humor is a cover-up for the pain in seeing happy young couples in Speedos cavort around this swanky pool; an understanding that he’s not part of that scene, and may in fact stand out as an outsider to others who are encountering him.

To be an other in your own space — that’s central to Droege’s statement here, and survives the flaws in his playwriting. To be single in an increasingly married world. To be old in a pristinely taught community. To be happy for progress, for hard-earned freedom, in a time when nothing feels secure. These are the questions the play cleverly addresses, with bright, bold wisdom for all to hear. I'd say don't miss it, but I don't think you could.

THEATER REVIEW

"Bright Colors and Bold Patterns"

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Buffalo United Artists through Oct. 5 at Alleyway Cabaret (627 Main St.). Performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20-25. Call the box office at 886-9239 for reservations or visit buffalounitedartists.org.