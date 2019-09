WALKER, Howard

WALKER - Howard Entered into rest September 11, 2019. Retiree of General Motors Corp. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Walker, survived by a loving family. Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Chapel, 1411 West Delavan Avenue. Visitation 12 Noon, Funeral 1 PM. Entombment will be in Rosewood Mausoleum. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Ave.