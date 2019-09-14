Timon-Akron game takes backseat to paying tribute to late Paul Humphrey

There was a football game played Friday night at Tifft Farm’s Paul Fitzpatrick Field with Akron handing Bishop Timon-St. Jude a 32-0 defeat.

While a number of the more than 1,000 fans in attendance surely wanted to see a victory by Timon, football ultimately took a backseat to the game of life during this home opener played in pleasant conditions in South Buffalo.

The night was about honoring and remembering the late Paul Humphrey, the 17-year-old Timon student-athlete who was taken from this world far too soon. Humphrey was killed in a shooting July 13 in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood.

No one has been charged for the crime.

That hasn’t stopped Timon from honoring the slain running back, a beacon of light who was a good student and loved making others laugh.

Before the season started, Timon coach Joe Licata announced that different members of the team would wear Humphrey’s No. 2, based on how they practice, as a way of honoring him. Brandon Laury wore it Friday.

The Tigers also have the letters P and H on their jerseys, the No. 2 on helmets and flag they wave with Paul’s picture and the 2gether slogan.

Timon stepped it up even more Friday in paying homage to Humphrey with his family in attendance. Humphrey’s parents, including his father wearing his son’s black No. 2 Timon jersey, and siblings took part in the coin toss.

The 2-yard lines featured markers with Humphrey’s picture, name and the 2gether slogan the team. The No. 2 was painted on the field as well.

Akron players paid tribute by wearing No. 2 decals on their helmets with coaches donning the Timon 2gether T-shirts during pregame warmup.

It was about more than football, and it’s something the family will never forget.

“I’m truly grateful for all of the love and support,” Paul’s mother Shirley Vazquez said. “My son was a light in this world. He will never be forgotten. His name will remain strong and we will make sure of that. My baby left a legacy.”

There were tears shed by several of the more than 50 family members on the field prior to a pregame ceremony in which they huddled with the football team.

That moment near the end zone proved to be emotional for everyone as a number of players and coaches started shedding tears with the family during a moment of silence.

“They saw the No. 2 on the helmet and it hit everybody,” Licata said.

Akron opted to do its part to honor Humphrey because it experienced something similar two years ago. That’s when senior Johnny Fiebelkorn died at age 17 in a car accident just after the start of the season on his way home from a concert.

“I just wanted to reach out,” Akron coach Andrew Clouse said. “I feel for these guys. I just wanted to reach out and show some support. They did an amazing job representing the player and the family.”

Vazquez’s cousin Roger Santiago showed up wearing a custom-made sweatshirt with a picture of Humphrey. Santiago said he was close with Humphrey and is grateful for everything Timon has done to help the family get through this difficult experience.

“They have done a lot for the family especially the coaches,” Santiago said. “It’s a hard situation we’re going through right now. We just got to keep on going day by day.”

They’re not in it alone.

As far as the game went, Timon (0-2) committed far too many penalties that enabled Akron (2-0) to bolt to a 17-0 halftime lead. Adam Mietz tossed touchdown passes of 15 and 18 yards to Mitchell Holtz. Mietz scored on a 9-yard touchdown run and ran in the conversion with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to make it 25-0.