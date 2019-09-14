Sunday NFL Playbook: Get ready for plenty of non-PI call rehashing

You've probably seen it replayed hundreds of times. Get ready for more.

The defensive pass interference no-call in last January's NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and Saints in New Orleans is probably the most infamous in the history of the National Football League.

It will be Topic A again Sunday when the teams meet again, this time in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Nickell Robey-Coleman, a former Buffalo Bill, made strong contract very early and broke up a pass intended for the Saints' Tommylee Lewis on a crucial third-down late in the game. Defensive pass interference would have put the Saints in position to gain a new set of downs, kick a field goal or score a touchdown and leave little or no time for the Rams to come back. Will Lutz did kick a 31-yard field goal for a 23-20 lead, but the Rams came back to tie the game and win in overtime, 26-23.

The Saints are not among the eight road teams that are favored in the remaining NFL Week Two games, but they definitely are among three "live" road underdogs along with the Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh and the Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay.

Among the road favorites are the New England Patriots, a whopping 19-point pick over the Miami Dolphins, which is tied for second-largest for a road favorite all-time according to sportingnews.com.

A capsule look at the NFL games:

Game of the week

Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

TV: Fox, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Rams (-2 1/2).

Record ATS: Saints 1-0; Rams 1-0.

Over/under: 52.

Record over/under: Saints 1/0; Rams 1/0.

The scoop: Even without the controversy, this rematch of last season's NFC finalists is the most intriguing game on this week's schedule. For the record, veteran referee Walt Anderson heads the crew assigned to the game. Bill Vinovich was referee of the NFC championship game, although the missed call was not his.

Outlook: Coach Sean Payton hasn't stopped crying about the call that helped keep his team out of the Super Bowl. There's a ton of incentive on the Saints' side and the Rams were not overly impressive in their opening win at Carolina. Saints, 28-27.

Top attractions

Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

TV: Fox, 1 p.m.

The line: Steelers (-4).

Record ATS: Seahawks 0-1, Steelers 0-1.

Over/under: 46.

Record over/under: Seahawks 1/0; Steelers 0-1.

The scoop: Seattle trailed most of way before pulling out win on two TD passes in second half by Russell Wilson, who had only 196 passing yards despite 134.6 passer rating. Steelers looked stale both on offense and defense at New England.

Outlook: Hard to believe Steelers are that bad. Figure this was game Seahawks and Pete Carroll were really pointing to. Seattle, 24-21.

Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Packers (-3).

Record ATS: Vikings 1-0; Packers 1-0.

Over/under: 44.

Record over/under: Vikings 0/1; Packers 0/1.

The scoop: Green Bay won another close one in Chicago, despite slipshod offensive performance (league low 213 yards). Pack and Vikes tied, 29-29, at Lambeau in second week of last season.

Outlook: Vikings have more weapons (Cook, Thielen, Diggs, Rudolph) than Packers. Minnesota, 31-27.

Cowboys (1-0) at Redskins (0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Cowboys (-4 1/2).

Record ATS: Cowboys 1-0; Redskins 1-0.

Over/under: 46 1/2.

Record over/under: Cowboys 1/0; Redskins 1/0.

The scoop: Dak Prescott with his four TD passes stole Dallas spotlight from Ezekiel Elliott last week. Have to wonder about defense that gave up 494 yards to Giants, even if a lot came in garbage time. Redskins wore down and couldn't hold lead at Philadelphia.

Outlook: Redskins won early-season 2018 matchup at home last season but that was before Cowpokes got rolling. Won't happen again. Dallas, 27-17.

Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Chiefs (-7 1/2).

Record ATS: Chiefs 1-0; Raiders 1-0.

Over/under: 53 1/2.

Record over/under: Chiefs 1/0; Raiders 1/0.

The scoop: KC rocked Jaguars with big plays early last week, but still needed to keep pedal to the metal to not blow it. How did Chiefs gave up 428 yards to a Doug Marrone offense playing most of game with a low draft choice rookie at QB?

Outlook: Raiders will look to pound Patrick Mahomes, especially if he is a little gimpy. Chiefs, 30-27.

Best of the rest

Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Eagles (-1).

Record ATS: Eagles 0-1; Falcons 0-1.

Over/under: 51.

Record over/under: Eagles 1/0; Falcons 0/1.

The scoop: Carson Wentz brought Eagles back from 17 down over division rival Redskins last week. Matt Ryan had 54th career 300-yard passing game career in loss at Minnesota and usually is more effective at home. Despite one-sided loss, Falcons defense allowed only 269 yards at Minnesota.

Outlook: At O/U 51, Vegas figuring on Wentz-Ryan shootout. They may be right. Eagles 37-30.

• • •

Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Titans (-3).

Record ATS: Colts 1-0; Titans 1-0.

Over/under: 44 1/2.

Record over/under: Colts 1/0; Titans 1/0.

The scoop: Tough opening stretch for Indy. They nearly pulled of upset at Chargers with Jacoby Brissett at QB. Now they go against a solid division rival that is being under-appreciated.

Outlook: Browns overlooked Titans last week and paid. Mike Vrabel is one of good young head coaches in NFL who is being overlooked. Titans, 24-14.

• • •

Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chargers (-2 1/2).

Record ATS: Chargers 0-1; Lions 0-1.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Record over/under: Chargers 1/0; Lions 1-0.

The scoop: Bolts haven't visited Motor City since a 38-10 loss in 2011. They look like another under-performing Chargers team after close call with Colts. Performance of rookie TE T.J. Hockenson in tie at Arizona (six receptions, 131 yards) brought back the name of the late Monte Stickles, tight end from Poughkeepsie and Notre Dame who had previous best NFL debut as TE with 123 yards in 1960 with 49ers.

Outlook: Philip Rivers vs. Matthew Stafford should be a fun passing duel. Chargers, 30-27.

• • •

Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Ravens (-13).

Record ATS: Cardinals 1-0; Ravens 1-0.

Over/under: 47.

Record over/under: Cardinals 1/0; Ravens 1/0.

The scoop: No. 1 pick Kyler Murray broke in with 308 passing yards and two fourth quarter TDs in 27-27 tie with Colts. Now he gets tested by a better Baltimore defense and will have to match points with Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson (five TD passes at Miami, four in first half).

Outlook: Neither Murray nor Jackson has had chance or need to show off their sensational running skills yet. Fun game of the day. Ravens, 33-20.

• • •

49ers (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Bengals (-2).

Record ATS: 49ers 1-0; Bengals 1-0.

Over/under: 45.

Record over/under: 49ers 0/1; Bengals 1/0;

The scoop: Nobody is really sure how good these teams really are. Niners may be overrated until Jimmy Garoppolo proves himself over an entire season. Bengals may be underrated. Cincy QB Andy Dalton passed for more yards (418) at Seattle than any other NFL QB on a week when 13 threw for more than 300 yards. Niners, who had only two INTs all last season, had two pick-6 plays at Tampa.

Outlook: One of few times Bengals will be favored this year. Cincy, 24-20.

• • •

Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (1-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Texans (-8 1/2).

Record ATS: Jaguars 0-1; Texans 1-0.

Over/under: 43.

Record over/under: Jaguars 0/1; Texans 1/0.

The scoop: Bet Doug Marrone wishes he could walk out of this contract for a cool one million now after losing QB Nick Foles in opener. Defense that was shredded early by Mahomes last week now has to deal with DeShaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 12 against Jags in last meeting.

Outlook: It took a 58-yard walk-off FG by Will Lutz of Saints to beat Houston last week. This time it's a decisive 24-13 win over Jags and rookie QB Gardner Minshew.

• • •

Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Bears (-2 1/2).

Record ATS: Bears 0-1; Broncos 0-1.

Over/under: 40 1/2.

Record over/under: Bears 0/1; Broncos 0/1.

The scoop: Denver's new head coach Vic Fangio was Chicago's defensive coordinator for last four years and guided NFL's third-best defense last year. With that in mind and Chicago's meager 203 yards in opener against Packers, this game figures to go under.

Outlook: Fangio might know a thing or two about Matt Nagy's Chicago offense. Denver, 14-10.

• • •

Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Bills (-2).

Record ATS: Bills 1-0; Giants 0-1.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Record over/under: 0/1; Giants 1/0.

The scoop: Giddy Bills fans may be taking Giants for granted, but tough defense will be challenged by Eli Manning, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram. That means Josh Allen and offense may have to be even more productive than last week when they moved the ball for 30 yards or more in seven of 11 possessions.

Outlook: According to The Action Network, Giants were only 1-6-1 at home ATS in 2018 while Bills were 4-4 on road. It looks too easy. Giants, 20-17.

• • •

Browns (0-1) at Jets (0-1)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: Browns (-6 1/2).

Record ATS: Browns 0-1; Jets 0-1.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Record over/under: Browns 1/0; Jets 0/1.

The scoop: Line zoomed from 2 1/2 with news that Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) is out of this one and ex-Bronco and Viking Trevor Siemian will start. Lot of air went out of Browns' balloon with home loss last week. Freddy Kitchens must show he can handle Cleveland job but GM John Dorsey knows what he's doing.

Outlook: Browns right the ship. For now. Cleveland, 20-13.

Dog of the week

Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots (-19).

Record ATS: Patriots 1-0; Dolphins 0-1.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Record over/under: Patriots 0/1; Dolphins 1/0.

The scoop: Over-under records deceiving here. Patriots won in rout while Fish lost in rout. ... Ravens rolled up franchise record 643 yards at Miami last week. What will Tom Brady and Co. do, with or without Antonio Brown. For record: most yards against Miami is 672 by Patriots in 2011. Interestingly, record low is 76 by Bills in 27-6 loss in 1973. Buffalo lost 59 sack yards and had one pass to Bob Chandler for minus-17. Dennis Shaw and Joe Ferguson completed only 6 of 18.

Outlook: Not a chance Dolphins can win, but 19-point spread is almost unheard off. Patriots, 30-12.

Last week's favorites were 10-5-1; road favorites were 2-1-1; favorites were 7-9 against the spread; road favorites were 2-2 ATS; 11 games went over and 5 under.

Last week's results: 9-5-1 straight up; 4-11 ATS.