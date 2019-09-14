State audit flags bookkeeping problems in Maryvale school programs

A recent state audit found problems with the Maryvale School District’s bookkeeping for its literacy and community education programs.

Some of the aid the district received for its literacy program was accounted for as revenue for the community education program, according to the state Comptroller’s Office. And much of the literacy aid received in one year was not recorded in the books until the following year. A district official told auditors this was done to ensure there would be enough money for the following year.

Another Maryvale official told auditors that she thought that the expenditures and revenues had to be equal within each program. So at the end of the year, she would categorize some expenditures by the literacy program as spending by the community education program instead.

Auditors found that the community education program had likely operated at a total deficit of $130,000 from 2015 to 2018 and that the literacy program had a cumulative surplus of about $240,000.