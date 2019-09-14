SMITH, Harry D.

SMITH - Harry D. September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (nee Podlas); dear father of David (Barbara), Sandy (Norm) Miosi, Tim (Karen), and Amy (Jeff) Barton; loving grandfather of Alex, Samantha, Adam, Jessica, Masen and Sophia; great-grandfather of AJ and Austen; brother of the late Isabelle (late Warren) Claybolt, Katherine Norman, Virginia (late Edward) Kretz, Marguerite Smith. Arrangements by the Pacer funeral home, inc. Service at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 6200 Broadway Ave., Lancaster, Today-Saturday 10 AM at Chapel. No prior visitation. Harry was a member of the National Guard, worked at Crosby Co. and Trico Co. He was a member of Grover Cleveland Golf League where he had a hole-in-one, the Cheektowaga Senior Center and St. Barnabas Church/St. Martha Parish. Please share condolences online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com