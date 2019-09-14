Saturday's top high school games

Bennett at St. Joe's, 1 p.m. Saturday. This is the only time a Section VI Class AA school and a Monsignor Martin large school tangle this season. Last year, St. Joe's defeated the Tigers, 29-14, to open the season.

The Section VI runner-up is paced by returning first team All-Western New York running back D'Jae Perry, who rushed for 190 yards and two scores in last week's win against Clarence. Walter Jackson had 10 tackles and a sack to lead the Tigers during its opening 28-13 triumph.

The Marauders are coming off a 42-20 loss to Pennsylvania power McDowell, a contest in which sophomore Callum Wither threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Kline caught each of those scores.

Former longtime St. Joe’s coach Bob O’Connor is an assistant for Bennett.

Wilson at John F. Kennedy, 1:30 p.m. Both teams piled up the points in season-opening victories last week. Jax Lighten scored on runs of 43 and 13 yards, passed for touchdowns of 28 and 24 yards, ran in a conversion and passed for another conversion for JFK in a 54-0 win over Catt./Little Valley. Declan Faery caught two touchdowns, including a 71-yarder, for Wilson in its 47-0 rout of Roy-Hart.

Lancaster at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m. Defending Class AA champion and News’ top-ranked large school looks to improve to 2-0, as does Niagara Falls – coming off a season-opening win at Lockport last Saturday.

Williamsville North at Niagara Wheatfield, 2 p.m. After playing in the very first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 5, Niagara Wheatfield should be well-rested heading into this clash in its quest to remain unbeaten. North dropped its opener at home last week to McKinley.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m. Saturday. Defending state Class D champions play their second consecutive nonleaguer on the road. CSP blanked Section V host Geneseo, 28-0, last week. Silver Creek is a Class C-sized school.

News football polls

(LW indicates final ranking in 2018 season)

Large schools

School (Class) Rec Pts LW

1 Lancaster [5] (AA) 1-0 75 2

2 St. Francis [3] 1-0 69 4

3 Orchard Park (AA) 1-0 59 10

4 Bennett (AA) 1-0 52 5

5t Canisius 0-1 33 7

5t Kenmore West (A) 1-0 33 NR

7 South Park (A) 1-0 31 NR

8 West Seneca East (A) 1-0 29 1

9 Jamestown (AA) 1-0 19 NR

10 St. Joe’s 0-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: McKinley 7, Sweet Home 7, Starpoint 6, West Seneca West 3, Clarence 1, Hamburg 1.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

Small schools

School (Class) Rec Pts LW

1 Southwestern [3] (C) 1-0 74 5

2 Pioneer [3] (B) 1-0 69 4

3 Maryvale (B) 1-0 67 9

4 CSP [1] (D) 1-0 58 1

5 WNY Maritime/ 1-0 45 NR

Health Sciences [1] (B)

6 Fredonia (C) 1-0 37 7

7 Albion (B) 1-0 29 6

8 Iroquois (B) 1-0 23 NR

9 Lake Shore (B) 1-0 12 NR

10t Cheektowaga (B) 0-1 11 2

10t Wilson (C) 1-0 11 8

10t Dunkirk (B) 1-0 11 10

Others receiving votes: Cleveland Hill 10, Akron 10, Randolph 10, Lackawanna 9, Lew-Port 4, JFK 3, Portville 2.

Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Cardinal O’Hara AD), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).

