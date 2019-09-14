Restaino, Wohleben head list of Niagara County Libertarian endorsements

Democrat Robert M. Restaino of Niagara Falls and Republican David R. Wohleben of Lockport have won the Niagara County Libertarian Party's first-ever endorsements for mayoral races.

This is the first year the party has qualified for an automatic line on the ballot.

Restaino "brings experience in law to end the impasse with the Seneca Indians and settle looming budget issues," Niagara Falls Libertarian Chairwoman Kathleen M. Ligammari said.

The party chose Republican Kenneth M. Tompkins and Democrat Alicia M. Kenyon for the two Falls Council seats.

Nicholas P. Phelps Jr., the Libertarian candidate for North Tonawanda clerk-treasurer, is the only actual Libertarian on the list of endorsed nominees, county chairman Charles Flynn said.

The party endorsed Shane L. Gustafson for Cambria supervisor, the only candidate on the list who has no other ballot line. She lost the Republican primary to incumbent Wright H. Ellis.