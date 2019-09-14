REINBOLD, Howard P.

REINBOLD - Howard P. Age 71, of Bloomsburg passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Nanticoke on May 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Maude B. (Travelpiece) Reinbold. He graduated from Maryville High School in Cheektowaga, NY and served the US Air Force from 1967 to 1990. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Iris Reinbold, of Bloomsburg and several cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Heller Funeral Home, LLC, 633 E Third St, Nescopeck, PA. Interment with military honors will follow in Silver Maple Cemetery, Hollenback Township.