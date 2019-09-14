Police investigate armed carjacking near Buffalo State campus

Buffalo Police are investigating an armed carjacking Saturday afternoon near the SUNY Buffalo State campus, according to an alert sent to students and staff by campus police.

The alert noted that the victim, a non-student, was accosted at gunpoint about 2:45 p.m. while sitting in his vehicle at Hawley and Letchworth streets. The gunman displayed a dark, semi-automatic pistol, the alert reported, then ordered the man out of the vehicle and drove away in it. The victim was unharmed, police said.

The suspect was described as a thin, light-skinned black man with a mustache, about 20 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and wearing a gray hoodie.

Campus police said they would have targeted patrols in that area west of the campus, reminded students and staff to be aware of their surroundings and encouraged them to use the college’s safe escort programs.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.