Passerby pulls unconscious woman from smoking car

An unconscious woman who was pulled from her smoking car by a passerby recently was later charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

A man driving on Green Road just before 4 a.m. Sept. 7 phoned 911 after noticing a woman slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle stopped at the intersection with Mount Hope Road. He reported that the car was smoking and smelled of gasoline, and was advised by emergency dispatchers to try to remove the victim from her vehicle. When police arrived on scene, she was lying on the ground a short distance from her vehicle.

Amber D. Prescott, 25, of Sanborn, was transported to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident, police said. She was later charged with driving while intoxicated and making an unsafe lane change.