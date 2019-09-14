Niagara University sets events for Vincentian Heritage Week

Niagara University, which is operated by the Vincentian order of Catholic priests, will begin its annual Vincentian Heritage Week next Saturday with a freshman day of service focusing on girls in sports.

Girls of all skill levels from ages 9 to 12 will have a chance to try a variety of sports from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Niagara campus, at stations staffed by athletes from NU and Niagara County Community College.

Other events will include a poverty simulation for students from Niagara's social work classes at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and a Friends of the Poor Walk on Goat Island on the morning of Sept. 28.

Alexis Fuentes, director of missions at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Boonton, N.J., will be the keynote speaker at the annual Vincentian Heritage Convocation at 4 p.m. Thursday. She is one of six people being honored at the event for work in the spirit of St. Vincent de Paul, the 17th century French priest who founded the Vincentian order.