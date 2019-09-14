My View: The virtues of smallness are growing on me

By Howard R. Wolf

Not long ago, my old friend Geoff told me that I was being too ambitious, still reaching for add-ons to my life that were out of reach. “You’ve gotten all that you’ll get,” he said, “look around, enjoy your small lot.”

It’s not easy for me to disagree with Geoff who grew up in tough pre-gentrified Newark and worked summers in his father’s cement factory before he won a scholarship to Rutgers, where he studied political science. He later became a diplomat, representing America in Burma and Turkey.

So he knows more than a little about the school of hard knocks, where people work for minimum wages and have minimal expectations about the future.

Rutgers upgraded him, but it’s not easy to take Newark out of the boy, even if you can take the boy out of Newark. I usually take his advice when he warns me to steer clear of illusions about improving my life.

But I remain reluctant to agree with him. He lives in Oregon half of the year, Paris the other, and has views of majestic Mt. Hood from his deck looking east across the Columbia River and a glimpse of the Seine.

In flat Buffalo, even though we’re on an escarpment that tilts down gradually to Lake Ontario to the north, we don’t have much of a view unless you live on the lake. There’s nothing majestic I can see from my small deck, no Adirondack range.

Still, I decided recently to concentrate on the virtues of smallness: on the ways in which I try to accept my life and to appreciate it more by asking less from the large world and paying more attention to the one in which I live.

My house is small, but I think of it as a writer’s cottage near Shakespeare’s in Stratford. Because my “cottage,” no thatch roof, is modest compared to some of the mansions in Buffalo, I have to think carefully how I make use of the space.

My desk, though richly grained, is small. As a result, I can’t pile papers on it if I want to get any writing done. I am forced to be a minimalist. I have a small computer, printer, jar of pens, and a bin on it.

When I finish writing and editing a page, I put it in the bin. At some point, when the project is finished, a has-been, I send it out for possible publication.

I wake up the next day to an empty bin and feel momentarily exhilarated, but then I realize that I am sentenced to write another sentence.

If I had a large and cluttered desk with a dozen drawers and batches of unanswered letters, I might find ways to avoid getting down to work.

Geoff has a point. If I had a spacious study with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, French windows that opened to a large garden, and a regal, inlaid desk, I might be so self-satisfied that I wouldn’t get any writing done at all.

Nonetheless, there are days when I dream of writing a best-seller and buying a condo on Fifth Avenue overlooking Central Park – a plot that would change my lot.

But it’s a daydream. Geoff’s right – enjoy my view from my compact desk where I look out at a small garden where a noble blue spruce reminds me of a giant No. 2 pencil and proves once again that imagination is in the eyes of the beholder.

Howard R. Wolf is a novelist and the author of a forthcoming book of stories, “Second Time Around.”