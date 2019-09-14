Mobile legal unit for seniors stops in Cheektowaga on Friday

Attorneys and paralegals will answer questions from seniors during a workshop from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway.

Topics to be addressed include: financial exploitation, debt harassment, medical bills, open enrollment for Medicaid and Medicare and tenants’ rights. The free event is offered in partnership with the Center for Elder Law and Justice.

“Older adults face a variety of complicated legal situations, and getting the right answer and guidance is often a financial burden itself,” said Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, who is coordinating the event.

The Mobile Legal Unit travels throughout the area dispensing legal advice and referrals, said Karen Nicolson, chief executive officer of the legal center.

Representatives from the Office of State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will also be on hand to discuss the state’s Unclaimed Funds Program.