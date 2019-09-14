Share this article

Police identify Newfane man killed in crash in Wilson

(Derek Gee/News file photo)

A 55-year-old Newfane man was killed Saturday evening after the vehicle he was driving struck at tree in the Town of Wilson.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies responding to a crash at 4850 Nelson Road at 5:49 p.m. found that a car traveling westbound had driven off the road and into a ditch, where it hit the tree. The only occupant of the vehicle, David Folmar, was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he was later pronounced dead.

The silver-colored Ford Focus ZX5, its front end crumpled, had come to rest perpendicular to the road, according to photos distributed by police.

No other information was available.

