Pulled over for driving on sidewalk, man is charged with aggravated DWI

A Jamestown man who was allegedly seen driving on the sidewalk was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over early Sunday in Jamestown on Prendergast Avenue, state troopers based in Jamestown said.

The suspect, Rodney Austin, 50, failed several standard field sobriety tests as well, state police said.

He was transported to the Jamestown barracks, where a breath test indicated his blood alcohol content level was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit. He was processed, issued tickets and released.