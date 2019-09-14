Lockport sets tax foreclosure auction

The annual auction of tax-foreclosed homes and vacant lots in the City of Lockport is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall, One Locks Plaza.

As of Friday, 26 properties were on the auction list. Bidder registration begins an hour before the auction.

The city has scheduled viewing times for 18 homes on the list, nine on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday. The schedule is available at AuctionsInternational.com.

The offerings include a two-story abandoned stone house at 147 Van Buren St., believed to have been built in 1850; a house whose roof is incomplete at 6 Ashley Place; and what could turn out to be the highest-price property, a 1,500-square-foot split-level house at 36 Gaffney Road, assessed at $110,800.