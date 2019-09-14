Living to be 100 years old is rare — but not as rare as it used to be

Marion L. Ahles walked about 2 miles to a one-room schoolhouse as child, no matter the weather. She built replacement parts to repair military planes during World War II. She helped found the Springville Rifle and Pistol Club. She learned to scuba dive at 60. And at age 100, she was still teaching oil painting.

"No secret," Ahles said, when asked about the key to long life. "You just wake up every day."

Now 103, the happy-go-lucky Springville resident seems to have reached an extraordinary age. Nearly half a dozen politicians marked her birthday at the Concord Senior Center last week by lavishing her with kisses, hugs, speeches, gifts and proclamations.

But while crossing the 100-year threshold is still a rarity, centenarians like Ahles are part of a growing club locally and nationally.

From 2007 to 2017, the most recent year available, the number of people who died after reaching their 100th birthday rose by a third in the United States, according to a Buffalo News review of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Erie and Niagara counties, the percentage increase shot up 45 percent.

Over the past two decades, the number of residents who reached their 100th year is not measured in the hundreds, but the thousands. That includes more than 2,000 women and men in Erie and Niagara counties, and more than 35,000 people in New York State, based on CDC data and conservative estimates for the past two years.

This follows overall population trend lines showing an increase in the senior population at the state and national levels, according to the U.S. Census, including those age 85 and over. Medical advances, lifestyle changes, better nutrition and social habits have been credited with heightened longevity.

Locally, however, the estimated number of residents age 85 and older has been flat or declining since 2014. And even though centenarians are more common than in the past, they still account for only 1% of all deaths, according to CDC data.

Among those 100 or older, Ahles still lives an excellent quality of life, walking with only minor assistance, able to engage in conversation and suffering from no chronic illnesses.

Both of her children are living and actively involved in her life. Ahles lives with her daughter and enjoys a healthy social life, thanks to her four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

Her husband John, her high school sweetheart, died in 2003 at age 92.

"I enjoyed every day," Ahles said, before tapping her hearing aids and telling her daughter, Donna Schweikert, "I think my batteries are done."

Her loss of hearing over the past year and a half has been the most significant concession to aging. While she could field questions from reporters, complex questions were harder for her to answer. When asked if she missed her friends who have died before her, her naturally happy expression briefly turned sad. Then she said, "There's always new ones."

Wearing a festive boa as she received an onslaught of well wishes, she laughed easily and clearly loved the attention. Erie County Legislator John Mills invited Ahles to join him for a beer sometime. And when Schweikert informed Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" P. Kearns that her mother regularly drank a health tonic of raw honey and apple cider vinegar, Kearns pledged to go get some. He was serious.

Born on Sept. 13, 1916, in New England, Ahles was adopted from a Buffalo orphanage and graduated from Springville Griffith Institute in 1933. For two years during World War II, she manufactured replacement parts for airplane engine manufacturer Curtiss Wright in Buffalo. Her ability to read the blueprints for the P-40 Warhawk fighter planes made her popular among managers there.

"I always enjoyed getting down to fine parts," she said. "They really loved me."

Outside of wartime, she worked as a beautician and had her own salon. She later managed a furniture re-upholstery business, which she ran out of her home while raising Schweikert and her son, David, now 68.

She also engaged in less traditional pursuits, working with her husband to run electrical wiring through the house they built together. Ahles also enjoyed shooting since her teenage years. Both she and her husband shot a 10-point deer at the same time and had its head mounted in their home, Schweikert said. That time spent hunting and shooting likely contributed to Ahles' hearing loss later in life, her daughter said.

Ahles traveled to South Africa at age 99, took a ride on a Harley at 100 and recovered from a broken leg at 102, Schweikert said. Just last month, Ahles accompanied the family to the Erie County Fair and stayed from lunchtime through to evening fireworks. She still enjoys reading the paper daily, as well as science magazines.

Ahles still drinks her raw honey and cider vinegar concoction and eats well. Aside from estrogen and vitamins, she takes no other medication, said Schweikert, who has an 80 acre-farm that she lives on with her mother.

As far as how many more years might be ahead for her, that's not something Ahles worries about.

"I haven't given that a thought," she said.