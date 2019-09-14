Liberty football passes its way past UB

Liberty learned the ways of FBS football rather quickly apparently.

The Flames, playing their first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, handed the University at Buffalo a 35-17 defeat on Saturday night before a crowd of 14,584 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert passed for four touchdowns, shredding the UB secondary for 325 yards with no interceptions.

Eight of his receptions went to Antonio Gandy-Golden for 174 yards and two touchdowns, one of which broke the back of any UB comeback in the second.

"They outcoached us, they outplayed us," UB coach Lance Leipold told reporters. "That’s the responsibility of myself. We knew they had the ability to be explosive on the outside and create some

things, and they did a great job by taking the toss and taking the ball and going right down and scoring. ...

"Up front, we did not protect as well. We had some packages we thought we were going to be able to run the ball, and they countered that well. Penalties again at inopportune times and things like that, we never fully got upward. We’re driving and not finishing. We missed two field goals. Not a lot of pluses right now that I can think of in this game. Maybe there will after we look at the film. It’s very disappointing.”

The win was the first for coach Hugh Freeze at Liberty and his first on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a back issue. He coaches the season opener in a hospital bed and last week in a dentist's chair.

Although the Bulls outscored the home team in the second half, Liberty put the game away in the second quarter, essentially.

The Flames drove for three straight scores after the Bulls had tied the game at 7-7 on a 13-yard pass from redshirt freshman Matt Myers to Dylan McDuffie from 13 yards out.

Liberty proceeded to march 74 yards in seven plays, 71 in eight plays and 31 in three plays after a 14-yard punt by Kyle Vantrease, who replaced injured Evan Finegan in handling those duties.

The Bulls tried to get back into the game in the third quarter when they traveled 52 yards on 13 players but ended up settling for a 45-yard Alex McNulty field goal.

The Flames got those points back and then some, in one play when Calvert passed 55 yards to Gandy-Golden with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

UB finally reached the end zone again with 6:09 left in the game on Myers’ 5-yard pass to Cole Burniston to complete a drive of 89 yards in 10 plays. Kevin Marks had runs for 11 and 15 yards and Myers had completions of 16 to Tito Overton and 16 to Daniel Lee in the march.

Statistically, UB had a good offensive game, but that may be deceiving. The Bulls had 373 yards in total offense, 206 on the ground. However, they allowed 401.

Myers completed 15 of 33 passes for 167 yards in his third collegiate start. He threw no interceptions but was sacked three times.

Marks gained 108 net yards on the ground in 18 carries and Jaret Patterson gained another 69 in 17 tries. The Bulls averaged 4.7 yards per rushing attempt while the Flames averaged only 2.8. However, they more than made up for that by averaging 14.1 per pass completion.

Vantrease averaged only 27.3 yards per punt with none returned. His long was 35 yards.

McNulty missed first half field goal tries from 37 and 45 yards, the first after a 65-yard drive on the Bulls’ first offensive series.

That was after the Flames went 75 yards in five plays after the opening kickoff for a 7-0 lead. Calvert completed four passes on the drive for 57 total yards and the Flames were helped by a 15-yard face-mask penalty against Chibuez Onwuka of UB.

Things get no easier for the Bulls. Next game will be against Temple at UB Stadium at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday.'

The Owls defeated Maryland, 20-17, on Saturday, one week after the Terps embarrassed Syracuse, 63-20.

“We’ve got a lot to fix right now," Leipold said. "We’ll find out where our team’s at. Sometimes it’s not always going to show up in the win-loss column. Again, this is a young team. Like everybody, you get banged up. ... We’re trying to piece a few things together, but we’ve got to be better than this. I’m sure we will be as we progress.”