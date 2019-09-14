Lengthy chase leads to host of charges, including drugged driving

After nearly striking a Niagara County sheriff's cruiser, a Lancaster man led police on a lengthy chase that ended with his capture and arrest on a slew of charges, including driving while impaired by drugs.

Deputies said they were almost struck as a car sped through the intersection of Robinson Road and Route 93 on the afternoon of Sept. 8. After giving chase, they said the car reached 80 mph while running traffic lights and making several unsafe lane changes. It was eventually stopped in traffic just before 4 p.m. at the corner of Robinson and South Transit roads, and the driver reluctantly exited the vehicle, according to reports.

Elliott J. Repka, 29, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, and multiple other vehicle and traffic offenses.