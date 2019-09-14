Indie Author Day coming to downtown's Central Library

Downtown's Central Library will celebrate Indie Author Day on Oct. 12.

The event is for authors and illustrators of all genres, backgrounds and levels of experience. They will come together from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to connect, celebrate their work and learn about both the craft and business sides of independent publishing from onsite experts.

Books will be displayed by genre, and authors will be encouraged to circulate throughout and attend presentations on topics such as how to edit, market and publish their work.

The fourth annual Indie Author Day is free, but those wishing to display their books must register. Space is limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, contact Leah at mosherl@buffalolib.org or 858-7181.