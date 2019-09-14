Horizon Health Services plans Lockport expansion

Horizon Health Services last week announced plans to enlarge its Lockport facility at 637 Davison Road.

"We're out of space for programming. The demand exceeds our current capacity, so we need to expand," said Anne Constantino, Horizon president and CEO.

"It's an outpatient facility providing mental health and substance abuse services. We're working with people who are living in the community and need some help for their behavioral health problems," Constantino said.

The $220,000 project would add about 2,700 square feet to what is now a 5,300-square-foot building, according to Horizon spokeswoman Christina Pearl.

In the first eight months of this year, the Lockport site has served 1,145 unique patients and provided 15,233 services, and there are 698 people currently with open treatment cases there.

"Safe to say, we will double those numbers," Pearl said.

The Lockport Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a variance for the project on Sept. 24.

Horizon operates four outpatient facilities in Niagara County and 18 in Erie County, plus Horizon Village campuses in Buffalo and Wheatfield.