Hit-and-run driver shears utility pole while victim follows

A Niagara Falls man and his fiancée were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered Friday night when their car hit a utility pole while being pursued by another vehicle, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Joshua A. Ackerman, 26, of 60th Street, and his 28-year-old fiancée were treated for leg injuries and other injuries.

Police said the incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the LaSalle Expressway, where Ackerman allegedly rear-ended another vehicle but never stopped.

The driver of the struck vehicle said he followed the fleeing car, which stopped briefly before speeding off again. The vehicle exited the Expressway at 77th Street and turned down a few side streets before running a stop sign at 66th Street and Girard Avenue, jumping the curb and knocking down a light pole.

The woman reportedly told police that she had been out drinking and, being too intoxicated to drive, called her fiancé for a ride. He, too, had been out drinking, according to reports, and they stopped briefly at another tavern before finally heading home. Neither could recall any details of the accident, police said.

Ackerman was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, following too closely, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic offenses.