GM, UAW contract talks going down to the wire

Contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers are going down to the wire.

The contract between the union and the automaker is set to expire at the end of Saturday. The UAW has extended its contracts with Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler, which were set to expire at the same time as GM's. The UAW has made GM the focus of its contract negotiations among the Detroit Three.

It is unclear whether the UAW would go on strike against GM if the contract expires without a tentative agreement. GM has a strong presence in the Buffalo Niagara region, with plants in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport. Combined, those two plants employ about 3,000 people, the vast majority of them represented by the UAW.