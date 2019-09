GIPSON, Deborah (Ward)

GIPSON - Deborah (nee Ward)

Departed this world on August 31, 2019. Beloved mother of Jonathan G. Gipson; sister to Jacqueline Ward. Private commemorative brunch to be held at the Olmstead Center for Sight, 1170 Main St., at 1 PM on Saturday, September 21. Donations can also be made to the Olmstead Center for Sight in her honor.