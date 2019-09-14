Even the semi-ancient author of the Politics Column remembers little about the morning after Election Day 1960, except that all those Irish Catholic Sisters of Mercy at St. Joseph’s School in Scotia were awfully excited about John F. Kennedy becoming president.

But few that morning were debating the role of New York’s fusion voting system in the election, even though Kennedy lost New York to Richard Nixon on a strict Democratic to Republican vote. According to the records, the senator from Massachusetts scored 3,423,909 on the Democratic line, while the vice president garnered 3,446,419 for the GOP.

In most states, Nixon would have won the 45 electoral votes at stake to become the 35th president. But even back then New York proved quirky because of fusion voting, which allows major party candidates to run simultaneously on minor party lines.

And because New York then – and now – allows voters to check the ballot’s minor lines for a major party candidate, Kennedy gained 406,176 votes on the old Liberal line (remember that the Conservative Party would not be born for another two years).

That gave JFK New York and the electoral votes need for the presidency. The state’s fusion voting had played a major role in the nation’s history.

But the future of fusion voting could be threatened, which some New Yorkers favor to end the “tail wagging the dog” power exerted by tiny minor parties. A nine-member commission created by the new all-Democratic Legislature is studying a host of New York voting procedures, and fusion could be addressed. One of those members (what a coincidence) is state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, whose party recently voted to end fusion.

Now the state’s most influential minor parties – Conservative and Working Families – are challenging the legislation enacting the commission that could allow the panel to create new voting rules without approval of the Legislature and governor.

Top Dems like Erie County Chairman Jeremy Zellner are all in favor.

“Fusion voting takes voices away from voters,” he said earlier this year. “When candidates are cross endorsed by multiple ‘parties’ it keeps activists off the ballot and simply becomes a way to influence elections which leads to corruption.”

But Ralph Lorigo, Erie County Conservative chairman, says the commission represents Albany’s way of ending fusion and 100 years of precedent.

“That statute gives power to a body of nine people,” he said in announcing the party’s lawsuit back in June. “The Constitution says the only body with the power to make laws is the Legislature. We say you can’t designate that authority to a commission of nine.”

That’s why Nov. 12 looms as an important date in the history of New York politics. Lawyers for the Conservatives and Working Families are slated to present their arguments before State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch in Lockport, with much of the state’s political establishment responding.

According to Lorigo, a host of state and political figures and entities have been served with legal papers seeking their participation, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Now the governor and many other state officials have hired private lawyers at state expense because Attorney General Tish James has recused herself from the litigation.

The Democratic situation remains murky. Twenty-six Democratic senators want fusion to continue. Cuomo’s Democratic Party wants it trashed. Cuomo takes no position.

“I’ve run on multiple party lines so I have participated in it. I don’t have any recommendation to the commission,” he told reporters in New York City last week. “They should use their own independent judgement. But I have supported fusion voting in the past because I’ve been part of it.”

So the state’s political spotlight will shine that day on, of all places, Lockport – even if the ultimate decision probably rests with the Court of Appeals.

If only JFK could testify. We think we know what he’d say.