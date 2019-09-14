FREHSE, Angeline M. (Savoca)

September 12, 2019, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Frehse; devoted mother of Deborah (David) Masci; loving grandmother of Matthew Masci; dear sister of Patricia McGrath, Mary (Gerry) Manley, Anthony Savoca, the late Pauline Schuck, Julia Boyer, Santo and Thomas Savoca; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Infant of Prague Church. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com