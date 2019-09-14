Editorial: Raise the speed limit on the Scajaquada

Last week, former Erie County executive Joel Giambra said what a lot of motorists and neighborhood residents think: Raise the speed limit on Buffalo’s Scajaquada Expressway. We agree.

In May 2015, 3-year-old Maksym Sugorovskiy died after a car veered off the expressway and struck him, his 5-year-old sister and their mother as the family was walking along Delaware Park’s Ring Road. The state Department of Transportation installed guard rails along the expressway within Delaware Park and stop signs at some of the entrance ramps. It should not have taken a tragedy to put these safety measures in place.

But Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also ordered the speed limit reduced from 50 mph to 30 mph. After four years, many motorists and neighbors have had enough.

Giambra started a Change.org petition to return the speed limit to the original 50 mph. More than 11,400 have signed the petition. Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, citing complaints from “numerous residents,” has added his voice, albeit to a middle path: Raise the speed limit to 50 mph outside the Delaware Park boundaries.

The spat is about more than safety. Some have long objected to a road through the middle of Delaware Park, much less an expressway. At a minimum, they want the road turned into a slow-speed route that would discourage use by commuters, shoppers and others simply trying to get from one side of Buffalo to the other.

The flaw: When the Scajaquada becomes a bottleneck, the commuters, shoppers and others go somewhere else. For the neighbors unhappy about the speed limit, that is one of their complaints.

The DOT, seeking a middle ground between transportation needs and the anti-expressway advocates, proposed a $101 million plan to transform the 2.2-mile section of the Scajaquada between Parkside Avenue and Grant Street into a boulevard. The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy went all-in opposing the plan. The result: deadlock.

The state this week washed its hands of the impasse, tossing it in the lap of the Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, a group of local and state officials.

In Buffalo, the legacy of 1950s and 1960s highway-building is a sore subject. Besides throttling the Scajaquada, there are voices arguing to tear down the Skyway and put a roof on the Kensington Expressway.

The Scajaquada’s ultimate fate is a big issue that will take time and much discussion to resolve. In the meantime, let’s admit it was a mistake to try to force motorists to treat an expressway as a residential street. Raise the speed limit.