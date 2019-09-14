Early voting: When to do it, where to do it and other things to know

New Yorkers will make history this year when they vote at polling places before Election Day for the first time.

Early voting, signed into law in January by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, was part of a package that consolidated the date for federal and state primary elections; provides for preregistration for teens; and allows voters to seamlessly transfer their registration when they move.

"The one thing that’s important to note, if you’re going to cast your ballot early, once you cast your ballot, you’re done," said Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

That means if there is some major development, such as a candidate suddenly dropping out of the race, you can't get your vote back to choose the other candidate.

Counties have slightly different requirements for early voting, depending on their size. Erie and Niagara counties elections commissioners Lora Allen and Jennifer Sandonato and Mohr discussed early voting with The Buffalo News.

Here's what you need to know.

When does early voting take place?

Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

In Erie County, voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In Niagara County, voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Where does voting take place?

Erie County has 37 polling places, including one in each town and city, one in each of the Common Council districts in Buffalo and one at the Erie County Board of Elections on West Eagle Street. Go to elections.erie.gov to find the locations. Erie County was mandated to have at least seven locations based on its population.

There are two locations in Niagara County, which is the minimum number required for that county. They are St. John De LaSalle Center, 8469 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, and Wrights Corners Fire Company, 4043 Lake Road, Lockport.

Do I have to vote in my own city or town?

No. Residents may go to any polling place in their county to vote early. The polling places are using electronic poll books to check voter registration. Paper ballots will then be printed for the particular election district of the voter. The electronic poll books also will be linked in real time, to prevent a voter from casting more than one vote in early voting or on Election Day.

Will voting on Election Day change?

No. Polls will be open in every voting district from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5.

When will early election results be counted?

After polls close at 9 p.m. on Election Day.

How will the ballots and machines be safeguarded?

In Niagara County, every night the machines in the two polling places will be placed into rooms, and each room is equipped with two new deadbolt locks. The key to one of the locks will be held by a Republican election inspector, the key to the other will be held by a Democratic election inspector. The paper ballots will be brought to the Board of Elections every night.

In Erie County, the paper ballots will drop into a locked bin in the machine, which will be removed every night and secured on sight or taken to the Board of Elections. Inspectors also will bring the computer chip with that day's vote count to the Board of Elections.

Does early voting cost more?

Yes. It will cost about $40,000 or more in Niagara County, and it is estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million in Erie County. Erie County received a state grant for $1.1 million, and has applied for another $400,000 grant. Much of the cost is to purchase new machines. Erie County had to buy 75 new machines. But there also is the extra cost of paying election inspectors for nine extra days.

How will early voting affect election turnout?

No one knows. "It's purely a guess," Mohr said. "We draw on experiences in other states. They say the first and last day are the heaviest."

Counties are required to publicize how many people voted early each day, and to give the names of those who have voted to candidates upon request.