Contractor reportedly takes $24,000 for a job, leaves town

A Town of Tonawanda contractor reportedly closed up shop and left for Arizona recently after taking $24,000 from a Cambria resident to renovate the man's home, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Shawnee Road homeowner told sheriff's deputies that he paid the owner of PCO Home Services $24,000 recently to cover costs for materials and some of the labor costs involved in renovating his home. He said that a small portion of the job was completed, but that he has not seen nor heard from the contractor for the past couple of weeks.

The man told deputies that he was finally able to make contact with an employee of the contractor, who reportedly told him that he had been terminated from his job, and that the contractor had closed his business and headed for Arizona.

The case has been turned over to the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau for additional investigation.