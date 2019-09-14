Colored powder will fly at untimed Niagara Falls footrace

No one will be keeping track of the time or the winners at an unusual footrace set for Friday in Niagara Falls.

The "Color My City" race begins at 6 p.m. in Hyde Park. Runners or walkers on a 5-kilometer course will have different colors of powder tossed on them as they go.

The city Community Development Department is sponsoring the race as part of its Summer in the City series. There is an admission charge of $20 for adults and $10 for those ages 10 to 19. Younger children may take part for free.

Check-in will be held at the John A. Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. Registration can be made online.