The story behind the upcoming (and unexpected) Cole Beasley-DMC collaboration

If you don't think "rapper" when you look at the face at the top of this page, well, you're in good company.

“When you meet him, even as an artist, you’re like, ‘This can’t be the guy that was on that record I just heard,’ " hip-hop icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, founder of '80s group Run-DMC, told The Buffalo News' Jason Wolf. "And then he goes in the booth and he transforms into an energetic juggernaut of performance art, which is the same thing that he does on the football field.”

As it turns out, Cole Beasley — most familiar to Buffalonians as a wide receiver for the Bills — has a burgeoning rap career. He has his own record label, his 2018 album "The Autobiography" reached No. 7 on the iTunes top 100 chart, and in the next few weeks a single that he and DMC collaborated on will be released.

That song, "Adrenaline Junkies," includes performances by Chris Perez, a Grammy Award winner perhaps best known as Selena’s lead guitarist and widower; Blue October bass player Matt Noveskey; and a chorus by 18-year-old De’Stani Bryant, who has appeared on FOX’s the Four: Battle for Stardom and advanced to Hollywood Week on ABC’s American Idol.

