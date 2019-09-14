Kyle Olson trying to stick with Sabres after Ducks chose to not sign him

Kyle Olson met with Buffalo Sabres assistant general managers Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley, as well as Rochester Americans coach Chris Taylor, at the conclusion of the Prospects Challenge on Monday.

The three explained to Olson why they were impressed with the 20-year-old center's play during the team's three games at the event and delivered the news he had been hoping for. Olson, a fourth-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2017, was invited to join the Sabres for Ralph Krueger's first camp as coach.

Olson was the only non-roster player to receive an invitation, which provided him with an opportunity to prove he is ready for professional hockey. The Ducks chose not to sign Olson this summer after he scored 21 goals among 70 points in 62 games for the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans, his fourth season of junior hockey.

Olson called the Ducks' decision "disappointing," but he used the experience as motivation upon joining the Sabres for their prospect development camp in June.

"My goal was to be signed and have an NHL contract at the end of last year. I thought I had a pretty good year to do that, but at the end of the day it’s their decision," Olson told The Buffalo News following Saturday's practice. "I can only focus on what I can control."

Neither Sexton nor Taylor spoke to Olson about a possible invite to Rochester's camp later this month. Olson plans to return to junior hockey for his overage season if the Sabres choose not to sign him, and he has already been chosen as captain for Tri-City, which lost in the first round of the WHL playoffs in 2018-19.

Olson, though, is making the Sabres' decision difficult. In addition to his outstanding performance in the Prospects Challenge, he has performed well during the first two days of training camp. Olson has played on a line with Arttu Ruotsalainen and Jean-Sebastien Dea, both of whom are competing for a spot on the Sabres' NHL roster, and they will likely skate together during their Sabres preseason debut.

Olson earned a spot on the Sabres' power play during the prospects challenge and scored the team's first goal of the tournament. He wasn't given a reason why the Ducks chose not to sign him. However, Olson's injury-shortened 2017-18 season likely didn't help his cause.

Olson scored 20 goals among 57 points for Tri-City in 2016-17, which led to the Ducks' decision to draft him. However, a knee injury limited him to four goals among 18 points in 36 games the following season. Olson recalled playing through pain after returning to the lineup too soon, but he managed to score six points in 10 playoff games.

His breakout season in 2018-19 included 19 multi-point games, including 11 with two or more assists. The Sabres are always in the market for young talented centermen who can skate well and score. If Olson earns a contract, he would join an organizational depth chart that includes Jack Eichel, Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens, Matej Pekar and Ruotsalainen, among others.

"It’s extra motivation with the way things didn’t work out with Anaheim," Olson said. "Extra motivation to prove myself to a new organization and show them what I can do."

Miller reacts to Theodore news

Defenseman Colin Miller said he's talked to fellow blueliner Shea Theodore, his teammate the last two years in Vegas, after Theodore revealed this week he had treatment over the summer for testicular cancer.

Theodore, 24, wrote about the stunning diagnosis in a first-person account published Thursday in the Players Tribune. He had failed a drug test while playing for Team Canada at the World Championships in Slovakia but doctors told him that the hormone level of hcG that triggered the positive result could, in fact, be a sign of cancer.

When he returned to North America, Theodore was diagnosed in June and had surgery to remove the lump. Theodore has been cleared to return to hockey but has been held out of the Knights' opening practices due to an unrelated minor injury. He has pledged to work with the team's foundation to advocate early testing for men in their 20s and 30s.

"I talked to Theo. That's something that was very tough news and you never want to see a buddy go through it," Miller said. "He handled it exceptionally well and it fell into line for him with the testing Team Canada did for him. I was obviously happy to hear he was doing all right. What he wrote really just shows you his character and how he wants to help others."

Rosters for preseason games

Krueger has yet to reveal who will play for the Sabres in their first preseason game Monday at Penn State University, though it appears likely that one of the practice groups will play against Pittsburgh and the other will face the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday night.

Additionally, Krueger declined to reveal whether he is leaning toward Carter Hutton or Linus Ullmark as the Sabres' starting goalie at the start of the season. When asked about Ullmark on Friday, Krueger gave a thoughtful answer but recommended any questions specific to either goalie be directed to assistant coach Mike Bales.

It's possible Bales will decide which goalie starts once the regular season begins Oct. 3.

Open practice

The Sabres will hold their first of three training camp practices open to the public Sunday in KeyBank Center, beginning at 10 a.m. Krueger will again split his roster into two groups with each skating for roughly 60 minutes, not including a break halfway through each session for zambonis to put down a fresh sheet of ice. The practice is scheduled to end at 2:15 p.m.

Mike Harrington contributed to this story.