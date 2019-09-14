Here are my five takes for Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

1. The 1-0 Bills must avoid what likely will be a great temptation to take the 0-1 Giants lightly.

Sean McDermott can deliver all the platitudes he likes about the Giants, calling them "a really good team" and saying their 35-17 loss against the Dallas Cowboys last week was a game that "got away from them." The video doesn't lie, and it shows that the Giants are bad.

Their defense is a liability from front to back. With the exception of star running back Saquon Barkley, their offense doesn't present all that daunting a challenge, either.

Nevertheless, the Bills can hardly afford to believe they're good enough to perform at anything less than their best for four quarters and expect to win. They aren't. Last week's first-half struggles against the New York Jets made it clear they have a decent amount of cleaning up to do, especially on offense. The Jets aren't all that great of a team, either, yet they capitalized on enough gifts to open a 16-0 third-quarter lead before the Bills rallied to a 17-16 win.

If the Bills get off to a solid start Sunday, with no turnovers and minimal mistakes elsewhere, they're more than capable of dampening the Giants' spirits and taking firm control the rest of the way.

If the Bills assume, regardless of what they do, the Giants will find a way to lose, this has the makings of the stinging sort of loss that will raise questions about Buffalo's legitimacy as a factor in the playoff race. Legit teams don't lose games like this. Period.

2. Will Josh Allen top the latest comeback of his 12 NFL starts with a dominant start-to-finish showing in his 13th?

Don't be surprised if he does. Allen displayed remarkable resilience with what he did in the second half against the Jets. He was more patient and poised in allowing the game to come to him, taking advantage of quick openings underneath and delivering three-step drop throws on time and finding deep shots — such as his game-winner to John Brown — to exploit the Jets' blitzing.

The Giants don't figure to generate that sort of pressure. A week ago, they weren't able to sack Dak Prescott and were credited with hitting him only twice. Allen should have time to consistently scan the secondary and find long throws to Brown, Zay Jones and Robert Foster.

Will Allen find any extra motivation in the apparent slight from Giants coach Pat Shurmur, who, when asked about the Bills' quarterback before the 2018 NFL Draft, said, he thought Allen "had a chance to be a starter" in the NFL? Allen told reporters this week the comment didn't bother him and that he "wasn't trying to make everybody like me or fall in love with me."

Still, the competitor in him might provide at least a little added incentive to show Shurmur and the rest of the Giants' decision-makers that his talent is beyond that of someone who has a "chance to be a starter" and is commensurate with the seventh overall pick the Bills invested in him.

3. Get the running game in gear from the start.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll thought the best way to contend with the Jets' frequent blitzing was to spread their defense with a two-back look that featured fullback Patrick DiMarco frequently lined up out wide to help Allen with pre-snap identification of coverage. The approach allowed the Bills to keep the Jets off-balance with a faster-paced approach. Were it not for those four first-half turnovers, we would be talking far more about Daboll's scheming as brilliant strategy.

As it was, it worked pretty well. Whether the Bills need to do anything like that this week is debatable. The Giants are likely to be more conventional with their defensive game plan. If so, Allen could very well find himself with a whole lot of time to find receivers against a highly flawed secondary.

The key to success in this game would figure to be hammering the ball on the ground with heavy doses of Devin Singletary and Frank Gore. Against the Jets, the Bills' ground attack didn't begin to show its teeth until the second half, which was all part of an air-oriented approach that saw pass attempts on the first 17 plays.

Given how soft the Giants look in their front seven, there should be plenty of holes through which Singletary and Gore can rip off some long gains.

4. Is it even possible to contain Saquon Barkley?

Probably not. He's one of the most talented running backs in the NFL, and arguably the best. Barkley ran for 120 yards — 59 of which came on one carry — and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt against the Cowboys.

But defense is supposed to be the Bills' strength. The Bills leaned on it heavily in their opener, and its refusal to collapse while the offense unraveled was the main reason for the outcome.

Keeping Barkley to less than 100 yards might not be realistic, but preventing him from making game-breaking runs should be doable, especially with the expectation that the Bills will keep extra defenders close to the line to stop the run. If the Giants are gaining yards but not putting up significant points, as was the case last week, that should be viewed as a win for the Bills' D.

5. Being able to turn up the heat on Eli Manning should be a given.

Assuming the Bills load the box and encourage the Giants to throw, the Bills' pass rush should have success getting after the aging QB whose best years are behind him.

The Giants' injury depleted receiving corps should play right into the hands of the Bills' defense, because when Manning drops back, he will likely hold the ball longer than he would like because his receivers will have trouble separating from coverage.

Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Shaq Lawson figure to take turns forcing Manning to run for his life and/or sacking him. The Cowboys only sacked Manning once last week, but were credited with hitting him six times.

Game details

Here is what you need to know for Sunday's game.

• TV: CBS. Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst).

• Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst).

• Series history: Tied at 6-6.

• Bills injury report: Out: CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), WR Andre Roberts (quad). Questionable: TE Tyler Kroft (foot).

• Giants injury report: Out: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), TE Garrett Dickerson (quad). Questionable: WR Cody Latimer (calf).

• Point spread: The Bills are a 1.5-point favorite at footballlocks.com.

• Did you know: The Bills can become the first team to win back-to-back road games in the same stadium since the Chicago Bears beat the Giants and Jets at Giants Stadium in consecutive games in 2006.

• Next up: Finally, the Bills get to play at New Era Field for next Sunday's home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.