BERLINGHOFF, Robert C., Sr.

BERLINGHOFF - Robert C., Sr. September 11, 2019, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Lois (Fleegal) Berlinghoff; dear father of Thomas (Jacqueline), Linda (Michael) Campagna, William and the late Robert C. Berlinghoff Jr.; loving grandfather of Sarah, Jennifer, Leah, Laura, Lisa and Brittany, and great-grandfather of Adrianna, Jude and Nora; brother of Phyllis (Mel) Shaffer and the late George, Richard, and Mary Lou Brach; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 3- 7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 am. Interment to follow at Whitehaven Cemetery, Grand Island, NY. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com