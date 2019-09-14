By Marty Mack, Deanne Quinn Miller, Malcom Bell, Joe Heath and Heather Thompson — Special to The News

The 48th anniversary of the 1971 Attica prison uprising, which occurred during Sept. 9-13, 1971, is one more reminder of the tragic consequences of New York State’s poorly conceived and disastrously executed retaking of the Attica Correctional Facility ordered by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller.

It is one more reminder of the killing by police bullets of 10 correction officers and prison staff, 29 prisoners, and the wounding of 89 others. It is one more reminder of the brutality and massive civil rights violations inflicted upon the surviving prisoners after the shooting stopped.

And, finally, it is one more reminder that much of the evidence of what happened that day remains sealed in grand jury transcripts and documents.

On Sept. 15, 1971, Rockefeller announced the appointment of a deputy attorney general to direct investigatory efforts into “alleged criminal acts committed in connection with the five-day uprising at Attica.” Every death and every wounding and every violent act were, potentially, the subject of the investigation. In the course of the investigation, a grand jury returned 42 indictments charging 62 prisoners. No indictments were returned against law enforcement personnel. A subsequent grand jury indicted one state trooper on a felony charge of reckless endangerment.

Toward the end of this one-sided investigation, one of the lawyers on the attorney general’s prosecutorial staff, Malcolm Bell, criticized the failure to investigate and prosecute crimes allegedly committed by the State Police and other law enforcement personnel.

Bell amplified that charge with a 160-page report to Gov. Hugh Carey. A subsequent investigation, precipitated by Bell’s complaints, led by Judge Bernard S. Meyer, found that there were “serious errors of judgment” in the conduct of the Attica investigation and “important omissions” in gathering evidence after the retaking assault was over and before the investigation commenced, the combination of which “resulted in an imbalance in the prosecution.”

The Meyer Report was unsealed five years ago following an action brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, but most of the Meyer Report remains secret because it contains information gleaned from grand jury records, and the court denied the attorney general’s request to disclose the grand jury material with names redacted.

In 1976, after the appointment of a new prosecutor, Alfred Scotti, to oversee further conduct of the Attica prosecution, Scotti recommended dismissal of all pending indictments with the exception of one that preceded the taking of the facility and involved an alleged murder by a prisoner.

Scotti reported that the “unavailability of evidence required for successful prosecution of those serious offenses resulting from unlawful excessive force by law enforcement personnel was caused by flagrant deficiencies in the State Police Investigation of the retaking. The State Police failed to collect and preserve evidence. ... These serious failures ... make it impossible to conduct an effective investigation of the circumstances concerning the 39 deaths and 89 woundings caused by weapons fired by law enforcement officers during the retaking of Attica.”

Following Scotti’s actions, Carey announced that he would pardon seven prisoners and commute the sentence of an eighth, and “close the book on Attica.”

Whatever book may have been closed, questions relating to the killing and wounding of more than 100 Attica correction officers, staff and prisoners remain open. Only by gaining access to the records and transcripts of the grand jury investigations into those events will some of those questions be answered.

Evidence and records of the Attica events were gathered in a civil case by a team of attorneys, including Joseph Heath, for the 1,281 Attica prisoners beaten and tortured during and after the Attica retaking, and the case settled in 2000 after 25 years of litigation for $12 million in damages. However, even during this case, attorneys were denied access to grand jury records.

In two years we will be marking the 50th anniversary of what one historian has called “the bloodiest prison riot in American history, the deadliest act of state-ordered domestic violence since the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890.” To ensure that such a half-century milestone is not just one more anniversary without answers to questions or access to grand jury records, it is time for the New York State Legislature to step up and provide the antidote to 50 years of silence and secrecy.

The Legislature can accomplish this by amending New York’s Criminal Procedure Law to permit individuals to petition the trial court for the disclosure of grand jury records on the basis of exceptional historical significance in those cases when a grand jury inquires into the conduct of a public servant for acts occurring in the performance of the public servant’s duties, and the grand jury does not indict.

And, importantly, the change in the law should establish a threshold of 50 years for when a presumption favoring disclosure would attach to an applicant’s petition for disclosure on the basis of historical significance. This will change the burden of proof required by an applicant after the passage of 50 years.

Limiting the historical significance exception to grand jury records involving the acts of public officers or employees is a recognition of the special responsibility public officers and employees have to the public at large, and is consistent with existing New York law that singles out grand jury authority “to hear and examine evidence ... concerning misconduct, nonfeasance and neglect in public office, whether criminal or otherwise.”

Under existing law, grand jury records remain secret forever, and no one other than one who testifies before a grand jury may “disclose the nature or substance of any grand jury testimony, or other matter attending a grand jury proceeding,” except upon written order of the court. Unauthorized disclosure is a felony.

The statute is silent as to when or why a court may order disclosure. In the absence of legislative guidance, the courts have established narrow standards individuals must meet when petitioning a court for an order disclosing grand jury records.

The most commonly cited rationales for grand jury secrecy include the prevention of flight by a defendant; protection of the grand jurors from interference; prevention of subornation of perjury and tampering with perspective witnesses; protection of an innocent accused from unfounded accusations if, in fact, no indictment is returned; and assurance to prospective witnesses that their testimony will be kept secret so that they will be willing to testify freely.

These are all important policy objectives, but as the courts have said, grand jury secrecy is not an absolute, and rests in the court’s discretion. Moreover, three of the five standard justifications for grand jury secrecy relate only to concerns while the investigation is being conducted.

Nevertheless, there is a presumption of confidentiality, and to overcome that presumption, the courts have ruled that one seeking disclosure must first demonstrate “a compelling and particularized need for access” to the grand jury material, and even if an applicant meets that initial burden, the court must then “balance the public interest for disclosure against the public interest favoring secrecy.”

In facing this two-part test, applicants seeking disclosure rarely succeed. In fact, as one court noted, “The cases on this matter “are highly instructive for they reveal how legally difficult it is for public officials, even those engaged in law enforcement, to access and use ... even for a specific and demonstrably important government purpose.”

There has been an acceptance by most federal courts to allow disclosure of federal grand jury records upon a showing of historical significance. For example, the transcript of President Richard Nixon’s 1975 testimony to the Watergate grand jury was unsealed and released, and earlier this year, the 11th Circuit affirmed a district court’s release of grand jury records relating to a 1945 case known as the Moore’s Ford lynching in Georgia.

In granting disclosure permitted by our proposed legislation, the courts would still balance the competing interests of secrecy and disclosure in a particular case and could limit or redact the record to be disclosed, but they would be guided by a clear standard established by the Legislature.

As shown by Pulitzer-Prize winning historian Heather Ann Thompson in her book “Blood in the Water,” secrecy comes with a societal cost, a high one at times. By permitting a historical significance exception to grand jury secrecy rules, history itself can lift the veil and, perhaps, both reassure us of the past’s effort to seek justice and educate us on where its failings compel us to do better.

Moreover, providing disclosure in special circumstances where the interest of victims and the public remains over the passage of time serves the need of a restorative justice system where access to information can reconcile offenders, victims and the community at large.

• • •

Marty Mack is a former New York executive deputy attorney general. Deanne Quinn Miller is director of the Forgotten Victims of Attica. Malcom Bell, a former state assistant attorney general, is the author of “The Attica Turkey Shoot: Carnage, Coverup and Pursuit of Justice (2017).” Joe Heath is one of the attorneys who represented the “Attica Brothers” in a class-action civil rights suit against New York State. Heather Thompson, a historian at the University of Michigan, won a 2017 Pulitzer Prize for her book “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy.”