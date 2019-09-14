ATLAS, Patricia A. (Len)

ATLAS - Patricia A. (nee Len)

Of Depew, suddenly, September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to Frank P. Atlas; devoted Mom of Susan (Michael) Przybyl, Janet (Phil Zynda) Baccari, Frank J. (Mary), Brian and Karen (Michael) Koeth; beloved Grandma and Nana of Anthony (Shannon) Baccari, Stephany (Joseph) Johnson, Steven Atlas, Brandon Atlas, Amber and Natalie Koeth; cherished Great-Grandma of Liam, Cohen, Charlie, Hudson and Timothy; sister of Gerald (Sandra) Len, Daughter of the late John and Laura (nee Winkler) Len; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and Goddaughter of the late Dorothy Filas. Visitation at the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, 4921 Broadway, Depew on Sunday from 1-7 pm. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 9:30 am at Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Response to Love Center, 130 Kosciuszko St., Buffalo, NY 14212.