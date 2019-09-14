At Alleyway, 'Navigators' is a rewarding trip worth taking

The best thing about seeing a brand new play is the pleasure of discovery — finding out who the characters are, why they are together and what is going to happen to them. In Alleyway's season opener, "Navigators," playwright Gordon Farrell charts that journey with an expert hand, and the payoff is a treat.

Set on a New England lake, the action begins in a boathouse, where a 30-something man named E.J., incongruously dressed in a suit, is pounding away on a manual typewriter. He is interrupted by his younger sister Maddy, who is also wearing a suit, so it's clear they aren't at the lakeside for recreation.

They are there for a funeral. Their mother — a high-ranking public official — has died and both adult children have slipped away from the crowded post-service reception, E.J. to escape attention and Maddy to bring him back.

As E.J., Chris J. Handley plays the troubled son with a palpable blend of irritation and pain, spiked with tasty bits of sarcasm: Though he reluctantly returned to the family home to pay final respects to his mother, he doesn't want to pretend that he loved her or owes her anything.

He does, however, love his sibling Maddy, portrayed with pragmatic firmness by Sandra Roberts. Her groundedness balances E.J.'s emotional intensity; when he tosses out joking barbs, she gives as good as she gets, saving him from himself as he tries to fight old battles in a war long over.

Handley and Roberts quickly find their rhythm, and when they do they deliver Farrell's bantering dialogue with a wordsmith's joy. The two speak in literary guessing contests and pop music lyrics, both smartly changing course when arguments veer too close to dangerous waters to keep the game going.

Even so, E.J. knows that Maddy wants more than bringing him back to the house; she and their Uncle Leo (Tom Owen, a perfect patriarch) have bigger plans for him. And why not? E.J. is currently adrift career-wise, having quit his job as an assistant DA and struggling to be a novelist. (When he reads a few passages he has written to Maddy, it is hilariously clear why he remains unpublished.)

With the arrival of Leo, the power dynamic takes a noticeable shift. So far we have heard a lot of questions from E.J. and Maddy. Leo has the power to provide answers — answers that may be hard to hear. Even E.J. understands how high the stakes can be in a family like his, a family that, like those named Kennedy, Bush and Roosevelt, is synonymous with politics.

Alleyway executive director Neal Radice says that Farrell first showed him a version of "Navigators" in 1992 — and Radice didn't like it. Since then the play has undergone top-to-bottom revisions, changing the characters and their politics and their secrets, to become a whole new story.

The result is a well-crafted, timely production that mixes humor and politics with Simon and Garfunkel, Rat and Mole ("Wind in the Willows") and the theme from "Gilligan's Island." Under Radice's direction, the excellent cast gets us to a trio of climatic revelations in a breezy 90 minutes. Consider it time well spent.

THEATER REVIEW

"Navigators"

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Alleyway Theatre Thursday through Saturday through Oct. 5 at 1 Curtain Up Alley. Tickets are $38; $20 for students, at 852-2600 or alleyway.com.