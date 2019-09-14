ARMSTRONG, Daniel B.

ARMSTRONG - Daniel B. Of Angola, NY, September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Noreen Armstrong; loving father of Marcia (Eric) Meyer, Sandra Armstrong, William Armstrong and Jeanette Smith; grandfather of Emily and Autumn; also survived by his dog, Bella. Friends may call TODAY, Saturday from 4-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where prayers will follow at 6 PM. Interment will be in the Buffalo Cemetery, 2843 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY, on MONDAY at 11:30 AM. PLEASE ASSEMBLE IN CEMETERY.