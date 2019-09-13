Here's something to celebrate: You like your job.

No, seriously. You are happy going to work, at least according to a job satisfaction survey from business research group the Conference Board. The Conference Board is the same group that brings us the Consumer Confidence Index – a measure of consumer sentiment that economists pay close attention to. It says Americans are more satisfied with our jobs than we've been in over 20 years.

About 53.7% of U.S. workers are satisfied with their jobs, according to the survey.

But not completely. They don't like their company's bonus plans, promotion policies, performance review processes, training programs or communication channels, and feel their bosses don't acknowledge or recognize their efforts. They also feel like there's no future for growth where they are.

Other than that, things are awesome.

Don't be distracted by the abundance of memes about Mondays that feature people weeping, and the invention of the term "Sunday Scaries" to describe the feeling of impending doom people get when facing the work week. We're happy. Really! Or, as happy as we have been since 1995, when worker satisfaction was at 58.6% and "Tommy Boy" was in theaters.

Just ask Frann Ciprich of Amherst. She loves her job.

Well, one of her jobs.

She has never been able to get a full-time position at the shipping company where she has worked for 21 years, so she has always worked two jobs, the latest of which she started in 2017. That second one – transporting people instead of packages – is great. She just got promoted to a better, full-time position within the company and said she's treated a lot better than she is at the other place.

"They are so nice here," she said.

To be clear, this survey isn't a comment on the job market, the unemployment rate, the number of jobs available. Prospects for job seekers have greatly improved. This has to do with the jobs people are in now and how they feel about them.

Overall job satisfaction has been steadily improving for the past eight years, and rose three points last year over the previous year. It's the second biggest jump in the survey's 32-year history. Satisfaction jumped 3.6 points from 2010 to 2011.

There's also great news for millennials for a change. Wage satisfaction is up almost 10% among workers age 35 and younger. Not surprisingly, workers age 33 to 54 (in their peak earning years) are the most satisfied with their wages.

Overall, workers felt best about their commute to work, the people they work with, the amount of interest they have in their work, the physical job environment, their job security and their supervisors.

But the Conference Board cautioned employers about some of the survey's weaker indicators, especially in the current strong job market, where workers can easily be lured away to greener pastures.

Companies' bonus plans, promotion policies, performance review processes, education and job training programs, communication channels and employee recognition and acknowledgement were found to be most lacking, surveyed workers said.

Workers gave low marks when asked about their current job's potential for future growth. Potential future growth is the most important driver of job satisfaction, according to the board. More than 60% of workers also felt bad about their company's recognition practices, performance review process and communication channels.

The survey comprised 2,000 workers throughout the United States. Apparently, most of the people I know weren't invited to participate. How about you?