The mayor's watching every penny. Literally.

When it comes to money, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown knows exactly who's in charge.

During the formal groundbreaking ceremony for Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s new West End townhouse project, the mayor noted that the new 20-unit development will add $336,000 to the city's annual tax base each year when it's completed in 2022.

"Yes, I do watch those numbers, folks," he said to the dignitaries assembled under a tent – including Common Council President Darius Pridgen and Councilmember David Franczyk. "The Common Council makes sure that I pay attention to every penny, every nickel and every dollar, so this is significant for our community."