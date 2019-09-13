United Way of Greater Niagara kicks off annual fund drive

The United Way of Greater Niagara, which covers all of Niagara County plus the City of Tonawanda, did not set a specific goal for its 2019 fund drive, which opened Friday and will conclude Nov. 29.

Connie Brown, president and CEO, said the 30 member agencies need a total of about $1 million to keep functioning at current levels.

"The last few years we've raised over $1 million," Brown said. "Our goal is to give each agency the amount they applied for."

It's the first drive since the United Way of Greater Niagara merged with the former United Way of the Tonawandas. That added five more member agencies and a new donor base, Brown said.

The co-chairmen of the drive are Michael Sigurdson, manager of the Town of Niagara Wegmans store, and retired Niagara Falls teacher Marcus Latham.

"Because of this year's merger, we will truly be more united than ever," Sigurdson said.