UB's Kyle Vantrease makes quick change from quarterback to punter

This isn’t how Kyle Vantrease expected to be on the field with the University at Buffalo football team.

He auditioned to become UB’s starting quarterback a month ago. But in the course of a few minutes last weekend, the redshirt sophomore became UB’s punter. A gruesome injury to Evan Finegan in the third quarter of a 45-13 loss at No. 13 Penn State put Vantrease into a position he hasn't played in three years.

As a result, Vantrease debuted as a college punter.

Before last weekend, he was the backup to quarterback Matt Myers, and he last punted in a football game in 2016, during his senior year at Stow-Munroe Falls High School in northeast Ohio.

Vantrease was undaunted when he ran onto the field with about 1 minute left in the third quarter to punt for the first time in a college game.

“It wasn’t anything crazy,” Vantrease said. “I didn’t really feel any nerves, at all. I just was trying to do my best for the team, trying to step up after what happened with Evan.”

He will be UB’s No. 1 punter when the Bulls (1-1) play Liberty (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Lynchburg, Va. Dominic Johnson, who also competed for the starting quarterback job, will replace Finegan as UB’s holder on kicks. Finegan told The News earlier this week that he hopes to resume playing football next fall.

“What I’ve been told is that I’m going to be the guy, punting, for the rest of the season,” said Vantrease, who has one pass attempt in two series at quarterback this season. “I have to take that role and embrace it.

“I need to get into the training room and get my body right, my leg right. It’s going to take a lot more of a toll on my lower body, especially, so keeping that safe and healthy is going to be a huge part of it.”

Nobody expected anything like this to unfold for the Bulls, but UB defensive ends coach/special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu saw the tools Vantrease had as a punter, and was impressed by his composure in an emergency.

“Kyle stepped in and executed it like he’s been doing it the whole time,” Onatolu said.

“We’re fortunate he’s been a quarterback his whole life, and he’s a good athlete. Those things don’t fluster him. He’s used to pressure situations. He’s had to play as a true freshman at quarterback. He doesn’t have to think about it (punting). There’s no reads. He just catches it and swings his leg.”

But it’s not like Vantrease is taking on the role cold. He was UB’s backup to Finegan in 2018.

"It isn't like we asked on the sideline, 'Has anybody ever punted before?' " UB coach Lance Leipold said. "He's been the backup punter and it's stuff we have worked on, off and on. Through camp, he did not do as much because some of our backup kickers, our younger kickers had some punting experience. But he has done it. Kyle, much like other guys in that quarterback room, like Dominic Johnson, (say) 'Hey, I have a chance to help the team,' and I think it's going to help us (get) somebody to think about something."

"He's a good all-around athlete and embraces the challenges and pressure to play all those positions. I know he'll do the same now, with the opportunity to do this.”

Vantrease’s practices begin with punts. He works primarily with the quarterbacks during practices, but joins the special teams units during punt periods.

Vantrease had to make a quick transition into the role Saturday, in front of more than 104,000 people at Penn State.

His first punt against Penn State showed he needed to shake off the rust. His kick on fourth-and-10 from the Penn State 49-yard line wobbled as it went into the air, then landed out of bounds and was marked at the Penn State 32.

“The first one was a shank, and it wasn’t the greatest,” Vantrease said. “I can’t look at it like that, though. It was my first time punting in three years. I wasn’t at all warmed up like I should have been. I wish I was.”

His second punt, less than seven minutes into the fourth quarter, came on fourth and 15 from the Penn State 44. It went 34 yards, and the Bulls forced Penn State to go three-and-out on the ensuing drive.

“The second one, I was very proud of,” Vantrease said. “I put it inside the 15, but I think I’m going to do better, from here on out.”

He also found a baseline for his performance. As the Bulls prepare to face Liberty, Vantrease plans to focus more on the technique involved in punting, as well as the spatial awareness he must have on the field in punt formations, whether it’s knowing where his teammates are or where to direct the ball.

“Just like any position, it’s next man up,” Onatolu said. “And his attitude is, he’s a starter. He’s taking it seriously. The next day, he came in and we talked a little bit, and he’s trying to figure out what he can do, and how he can get better and be an effective punter for us.

“He’s a quarterback and now he’s a punter. He takes it very seriously, and he’s going to do a good job at it. We’re confident in him.”

Vantrease’s skills are part of the equation. His attitude towards taking on a new role, however, will help govern his success.

“When you come to college to play football, you want to play football,” Vantrease said. “And if you don’t get on the field at the position that you’re here for, then you’re going to look for another position where you can find an opportunity.

“Obviously, this isn’t the way anyone would wish it upon anybody, but it happened. I’m praying for Evan. He’s a great guy. I’m also going to do my best for the team and my best to step up for him.”