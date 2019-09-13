TRANKLE, Josephine L. "Josie" (Leicht)

September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late John F. Trankle Jr.; loving mother of Judith (Herbert) Schneegass, John III, James (Julie), Joseph (Joan) and Jerome (Deborah) Trankle; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Wrazen) Leicht; sister of Florence Grossman, Alice Leicht and the late Agnus Crowley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josie was a graduate of South Park High School. She was an avid golfer and President of the Women's Golf Club at Byrncliff Golf Resort, and was also a member at Brighton Golf Course. She enjoyed camping at Buffalo Hill Village Campground and was actively involved with the Bell Ski Club and Club Lorelei. Josephine was a tireless cheerleader for her children, and was a Camp Fire Girl leader. She had worked for Erie County Child Protective Services for just over 20 years. Private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com