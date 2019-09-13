Telephone scam targets senior citizens with STAR exemptions, Erie County warns

Property owners in Erie County are being reminded by the county's Real Property Tax Office to never give out personal information over the telephone regarding their STAR property tax exemptions, following reported scam efforts targeting senior citizens.

According to employees in the Real Property Tax Office, who have been in contact with residents who reported receiving such calls, the scammers are calling senior citizens and claiming to be employees of Erie County, in an attempt to obtain personal financial information.

The Real Property Tax Office advised anyone who receives one of the suspicious calls to hang up.