Share this article

print logo

Groups seek Buffalo taxpayers' input on property tax exemption

Published |Updated

Buffalo residents and property owners are encouraged to share their stories and provide input at a town hall meeting next week to discuss a possible property tax exemption for low-income homeowners and owners on fixed incomes.

The meeting is sponsored by Buffalo Property Tax Coalition, the Partnership for the Public Good and Preservation Buffalo Niagara, all of which are concerned the increase in property values may lead to steep increases when the first tax bills under the reassessments are mailed out July 1.

The group is proposing a property tax exempt ordinance for low-income homeowners and is urging the Council to approve a resolution that says the city supports state legislation that would allow the city to enact a property tax relief program.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

Coalition wants protections from Buffalo's rising home values

Deidre Williams – Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment