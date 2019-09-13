Groups seek Buffalo taxpayers' input on property tax exemption

Buffalo residents and property owners are encouraged to share their stories and provide input at a town hall meeting next week to discuss a possible property tax exemption for low-income homeowners and owners on fixed incomes.

The meeting is sponsored by Buffalo Property Tax Coalition, the Partnership for the Public Good and Preservation Buffalo Niagara, all of which are concerned the increase in property values may lead to steep increases when the first tax bills under the reassessments are mailed out July 1.

The group is proposing a property tax exempt ordinance for low-income homeowners and is urging the Council to approve a resolution that says the city supports state legislation that would allow the city to enact a property tax relief program.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.