Take it to the bank: M&T No. 1 in deposits

M&T Bank remains the runaway leader in deposits in the Buffalo Niagara region.

And the gap even widened a bit.

M&T had deposit market share of 63.6%, according to once-a-year data released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Friday. The data reflects the banks' deposits as of June 30.

M&T's share was up slightly from 62.8% a year ago. The Buffalo-based bank has led the list each year since 2011, when it took over the top spot from HSBC Bank USA.

KeyBank was No. 2, with 16.2%, down from 16.7% a year ago. It's been over three years since Key completed its acquisition of First Niagara Bank, expanding Cleveland-based Key's presence here.

While the FDIC data is just a one-day snapshot, it provides a glimpse of how the Buffalo Niagara region's banking landscape has changed – and how it hasn't – over the past year:

• The top three banks on the list held the same spots as last year, with Bank of America again No. 3. Northwest moved slightly ahead of Citizens Bank for No. 4, reversing their rankings from 2018.

• Bank on Buffalo climbed to No. 7 on the list, from No. 11 the year before. While its share – 0.9% – was small, Bank of Buffalo's deposits surged 162% from last year's report, to $434 million. The bank has promoted savings accounts with a 2.02% percent interest rate, one of the highest in the country.

• Two banks joined the list: Tompkins Bank of Castile and Steuben Trust, each of which opened a branch in the market since the 2018 data was collected. Neither bank made a splash on the list; each held a share of just 0.01%. Tompkins Bank of Castile was No. 16, and Steuben Trust was No. 18.

• Even with new competitors, the top two banks in the region still controlled more than 79% of deposits. That's a concentration much greater than found in some other upstate markets. In Rochester and Syracuse, the top six banks controlled 76% of deposits in each of those markets.

• M&T's $29.3 billion in deposits in the Buffalo Niagara market nearly quadrupled second-place Key's total. The figures that locally based banks like M&T report in the FDIC data for their headquarters branches can bulk up their numbers, since banks often hold deposits from large corporate or institutional customers in their central offices.

• Total deposits in the Buffalo Niagara region increased 8.2% from a year ago, to $46.1 billion.