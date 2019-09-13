SWARTZ, Richard J. "R.J."

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Linholm) and the late Virginia (nee Minor); loving father of Richard Mark Swartz, Brian Swartz, Shannon Swartz, Susan (Lewis) Scarsella, and the late Michael Swartz, James Scott, and Robert Scott; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Wallace and Winfred Swartz; preceded in death by three brothers; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will immediately follow at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com