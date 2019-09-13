State arbitrator orders Lockport to hire more firefighters

Five years after the City of Lockport reduced the number of firefighters on each shift to reduce expenses, a state arbitrator has ruled that unilateral decision violated the city's contract with its firefighters' union.

The ruling says Lockport must hire more firefighters as soon as possible, raising the minimum number of firefighters on each shift from six to nine.

The larger number would improve fire protection and firefighter safety, according to firefighters' testimony cited in the 44-page decision by arbitrator Michael S. Lewandowski of the Public Employment Relations Board. The union contract requires the city to provide "enough manpower and equipment to assure firefighter safety."

"For every two men in a building, you need two men out (of the building) who are prepared to drop what they are doing to go in and save the guys inside if necessary," retired union president Samuel G. Oakes testified during a May 23 hearing in City Hall. "Nine firefighters is not optimal, but it is workable for us."

To accomplish that, the city would have to hire 12 more firefighters, Finance Director Scott A. Schrader said Friday. That would restore the department to the same 48-member roster it had before minimum staffing was cut in 2014.

The starting cost for a new firefighter, including salary and benefits, is $78,000, Schrader said. So hiring 12 would cost $936,000 in the first year.

Schrader said that would trigger a 12% property tax increase for 2020.

No civil service list for firefighters currently exists, so hiring will not occur quickly, Schrader said.

Mayor Michelle M. Roman said Friday that the city is reviewing whether to appeal the ruling in court, but she said it's not certain the matter is eligible for State Supreme Court review because it would be a third attempt by the city.

In 2014, the city went to court twice to prevent the arbitration from taking place, but lost both times.

The city currently has 36 firefighters, a figure increased by four after Lockport accepted a federal grant to pay for more firefighters in 2016. However, that funding expires in early 2020, forcing the city to absorb the costs of those four firefighters, Schrader said.

When the minimum staffing level was cut in September 2014, Lockport privatized its ambulance service and laid off 12 firefighters. At the time, the city was embroiled in a financial crisis that eventually was solved with a state bailout.

Then-Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey said the reduction would save money on overtime, and it did. Lockport spent $706,000 on firefighter overtime in 2014; this year's overtime budget was $180,000.