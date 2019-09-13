Reward offered in Tonawanda triple shooting that left mother dead, daughters wounded

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed Danielle Cretacci, 31, in an Ebling Avenue home in the Town of Tonawanda early on the morning of Aug. 27.

The gunman also shot Cretacci's two young daughters, who survived. One of them called police to alert them about what had taken place.

No arrests have been made in the shocking triple shooting.

Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information to call 867-6161 or download the free Crime Stoppers Buffalo app called "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android stores.